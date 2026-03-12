IDF attacked 10 "Hezbollah" targets in Lebanon in half hour

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a large-scale wave of strikes on the infrastructure of the terrorist organization "Hezbollah" in Lebanon, including 10 targets in the capital Beirut.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a post by the IDF on social media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the IDF, within 30 minutes, Israeli forces struck 10 targets, including the intelligence headquarters and the headquarters of the Radwan unit.

"As part of the strikes, the IDF located and dismantled dozens of launchers which were ready to launch and neutralized dozens of Hezbollah operatives while they were preparing to launch toward the State of Israel," the IDF stated.

The Israeli army also reports that the air force, guided by ground forces, struck more than 20 additional targets in the Dahiya area of Beirut, including command centers and other strategic sites.

What is Hezbollah?

"Hezbollah" is a Shiite political and military organisation that emerged in Lebanon in the 1980s. It was created with the support of Iran. Initially, its goal was to fight against Israel's presence in southern Lebanon.

Over time, the military organisation became an influential political force in Lebanon. It created its own party, representatives in parliament and social programmes. A number of countries, including the United States and Israel, have recognised it as a terrorist organisation.

Watch more: "Hezbollah" fired more than 100 rockets at Israel: IDF responded with strikes on Lebanon. VIDEO

Strikes on Iran

Watch more: Israel attacked Iran’s oil infrastructure. VIDEO