IDF attacked 10 "Hezbollah" targets in Lebanon in half hour
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a large-scale wave of strikes on the infrastructure of the terrorist organization "Hezbollah" in Lebanon, including 10 targets in the capital Beirut.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a post by the IDF on social media.
According to the IDF, within 30 minutes, Israeli forces struck 10 targets, including the intelligence headquarters and the headquarters of the Radwan unit.
"As part of the strikes, the IDF located and dismantled dozens of launchers which were ready to launch and neutralized dozens of Hezbollah operatives while they were preparing to launch toward the State of Israel," the IDF stated.
The Israeli army also reports that the air force, guided by ground forces, struck more than 20 additional targets in the Dahiya area of Beirut, including command centers and other strategic sites.
What is Hezbollah?
"Hezbollah" is a Shiite political and military organisation that emerged in Lebanon in the 1980s. It was created with the support of Iran. Initially, its goal was to fight against Israel's presence in southern Lebanon.
Over time, the military organisation became an influential political force in Lebanon. It created its own party, representatives in parliament and social programmes. A number of countries, including the United States and Israel, have recognised it as a terrorist organisation.
Strikes on Iran
- On 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
- On 3 March, sources at Iran International TV reported that the son of the slain Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, had been chosen as Iran's next supreme leader.
- Later, it became known that Iran's Assembly of Experts had not yet elected a new supreme leader.
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