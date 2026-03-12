"Hezbollah" fired more than 100 rockets at Israel: IDF responded with strikes on Lebanon. VIDEO

On the evening of 11 March, the Lebanese group "Hezbollah" carried out a massive rocket attack on Israel and announced the start of its own military operation against the country. The IDF responded by striking Lebanon.

This was reported by The Times of Israel and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, "Hezbollah" fired a large salvo of about 100 rockets at northern Israel from Lebanon. Iran also launched several ballistic missiles at the same time.

The media reports that at least two people were slightly injured as a result of the rocket attack on northern Israel. According to the IDF, the rocket hit a residential building in the village of Ba'ina near Karmiel. Rescue services are working at the scene, searching for victims.

The group itself said it had launched a military operation called "Al-Asf al-Ma'akul" and was continuing massive rocket strikes on Israeli territory. This is one of Hezbollah's largest attacks since the escalation began.

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Israel's response

Meanwhile, the IDF reported that the Israeli Air Force is striking "Hezbollah" launch sites and other infrastructure throughout Lebanon. They added that the southern Dahiya district of Beirut, considered a stronghold of the group, is under attack.

"The Israel Defence Forces will not tolerate any harm to Israeli civilians and will respond with force to any threat to the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

What is Hezbollah?

"Hezbollah" is a Shiite political and military organisation that emerged in Lebanon in the 1980s. It was created with the support of Iran. Initially, its goal was to fight against Israel's presence in southern Lebanon.

Over time, the military organisation became an influential political force in Lebanon. It created its own party, representatives in parliament and social programmes. A number of countries, including the United States and Israel, have recognised it as a terrorist organisation.

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