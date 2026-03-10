Iran will not win the war in Middle East, — Wall Street Journal
The US and Israel continue to make progress. Every day, the regime loses more of its military personnel and its ability to harm its neighbors. Israelis estimate that 70% to 75% of Iran's missile launchers have been destroyed, and the US has destroyed at least 43 Iranian ships, notes the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal.
According to Censor.NET, Admiral Brad Cooper of the US Central Command said last week that Iran's missile and drone capabilities had been reduced by 90% and 83%, respectively. In addition, attacks on Iran's internal security structures are intensifying.
Details
Discussions continue in the US regarding the future strategy in the confrontation with Iran. Some political circles in Washington are calling on President Donald Trump to announce the end of the attacks and declare victory, particularly amid concerns about a possible rise in global oil prices.
At the same time, as noted by the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal, the situation in the Middle East indicates continued military pressure on Iran from the US and Israel. According to their estimates, Iranian forces are suffering significant losses in military equipment and combat capabilities.
The war has been going on for only eleven days, but it is already moving quickly: the US and Israel are taking active measures, while Iran is trying to cause as much damage as possible to global energy markets while it still has the opportunity to attack.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
- On March 3, sources at Iran International TV reported that the son of the late Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, had been chosen as the next supreme leader of Iran.
- It later became known that Iran's assembly of experts had not yet elected a new supreme leader.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password