Israel has carried out strikes on Beirut and Lebanon. VIDEO

Israel has carried out a series of large-scale strikes on Lebanese territory, including Beirut.

According to Censor.NET, citing media reports, the Israel Defence Forces struck around 100 targets in the capital, the Bekaa Valley and in the south of the country.

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It is noted that the escalation was preceded by an attack on an Iranian oil refinery, following which Tehran launched retaliatory strikes.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to block the Strait of Hormuz. The country’s navy has warned that it will attack any vessels attempting to pass through without permission.

According to The Wall Street Journal, control of the strait remains one of Tehran’s key conditions for ending the war.

Footage of the aftermath of the strikes was filmed by local residents.

Watch more: Footage of US and Israeli attack on Iran’s Khark Island. VIDEO