"Too close to border with Russia": Finnish Defence Forces have explained why they did not shoot down drones flying over country

On Sunday, May 3, the Finnish military did not attempt to intercept the drones that had violated the country’s airspace, as the UAVs were too close to the Russian border.

This was stated by the Finnish Defense Forces, according to Yle, as reported by Censor.NET.

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An explanation of why the drones weren't shot down

"In peacetime, it is not possible to intercept drones near the border or in the airspace of another country," the Defense Forces' press office explained.

Previously, Finnish military officials stated that they do not intercept drones until they have been positively identified, and they do not take action if there is a risk of ammunition landing on Russian territory.

On Sunday, the Finnish Defense Forces imposed a temporary no-fly zone over the areas around the cities of Kotka and Hamina in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. This measure is necessary to prevent other aircraft from operating in the area. In this situation, the military gains greater freedom to intercept drones or other potential threats.

The Border Guard Service is investigating the airspace violation, while the Defense Forces have not commented on whether the drones were identified.

Read more: Unidentified drone violated Finnish airspace near border with Russia

According to available information, the drones entered Finland from the south and were heading toward the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

"The drones detected in Finnish airspace did not cross into the country's territory; instead, they flew along the border for some time before heading east and leaving Finnish airspace," the Defense Forces reported.

Drones in Finland