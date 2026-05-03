Unidentified drone violated Finnish airspace near border with Russia

On Sunday, May 3, an unidentified drone violated Finland's airspace near the border with Russia.

This is stated in a statement from the Finnish Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the incident

The Finnish Air Force spotted a drone over the municipality of Virolahhti—a region bordering Russia’s Leningrad Oblast. The type and origin of the UAV have not yet been determined.

It is noted that the drone is no longer in Finnish airspace.

The Finnish Border Guard is investigating the incident. The agency is expected to provide further information as the investigation progresses.

Read more: Finland has joined agreement to launch special tribunal against Russian Federation, - Sybiha

Meanwhile, the Finnish broadcaster Yle reports that two drones were detected violating the country's airspace.

"Two unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles are suspected of violating Finnish airspace near Virolahhti and Ulko-Tammio on Sunday morning after 3:00 a.m. The Gulf of Finland Coast Guard has launched an investigation into the incident," the post states.

The Threat of Drones to the Baltic States

As a reminder, on the morning of May 3, residents of several regions in Latvia and Estonia were warned of a potential threat from drones due to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.