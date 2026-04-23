Finland has joined agreement to launch special tribunal against Russian Federation, - Sybiha

Finland has joined the agreement to establish the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, Finland became the 21st country to officially join the Tribunal.

Sibiga expressed his hope that the number of countries would continue to grow.

Read more: Austria joins creation of special tribunal against Russian Federation, - Sybiha

"All countries are invited, not just European ones. It doesn't matter which part of the world you're from when it comes to the universal value of respect for international law and the need to ensure justice," he added.

The minister announced that the agreement will be put to a vote in a few weeks in Chisinau, Moldova, at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

"The Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is a historic initiative. Join us in bringing it to life," urged the foreign minister.

Read more: Special Tribunal against Russia: France became 18th country party to agreement, - Sybiha

What led up to

As a reminder, prior to this, Austria joined the effort to establish a Special Tribunal on Russia, becoming the 20th country to do so.

Special Tribunal on Russian Crimes