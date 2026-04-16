Austria joins creation of special tribunal against Russian Federation, - Sybiha

Austria has joined the effort to establish a Special Tribunal for the Russian Federation, bringing the total number of participating countries to 20.

This was reported by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"I am grateful to Austria and my colleague Beate Meinl-Reisinger for once again demonstrating that neutrality does not mean indifference. On the contrary, holding those responsible to account is critical to ensuring lasting peace on our continent," said Sybiha.

He noted that Austria’s decision brings the total number of states willing to join the Tribunal to 20, 19 of which are member states of the Council of Europe.

Read: Zelenskyy Discusses Special Tribunal on Russian Crimes with Norwegian Parliament

Justice is inevitable

The minister emphasized that each new participant confirms that justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is inevitable.

"This historic process of ensuring accountability strengthens our position and global respect for international law," the foreign minister added.

Read more: It is extremely important to speed up process of establishing special tribunal for Russian aggression, — Dutch Prime Minister Jetten

What led up to

As a reminder, France officially confirmed its participation in the initiative to establish a Special Tribunal on Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Special Tribunal on Russian Crimes