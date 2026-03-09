It is extremely important to speed up process of establishing special tribunal for Russian aggression, — Dutch Prime Minister Jetten

Prime Minister Rob Jetten of the Netherlands emphasized the importance of accelerating the process of establishing a special tribunal for the crime of aggression committed by the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with "European Truth."

The preparatory group is already working

He noted that the preparatory group is already working and "delving into the details of establishing a tribunal."

"Indeed, it is extremely important that we accelerate this process. This is precisely what I discussed with President Zelenskyy today. We talked about what the Netherlands can do to help us move forward on this very important issue," said Jetten.

In addition, he noted that he had spoken with former prisoners of war and abducted children who had already returned to Ukraine.

"It is their stories and their suffering that underscore the importance of bringing to justice all those war criminals who are responsible for this," the Dutch prime minister stressed.

See more: Dutch Prime Minister Jetten arrived in Kyiv on visit. VIDEO+PHOTOS

It is important to involve other states

Regarding Ukraine's call to complete the organizational preparations for the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation this year, Etten stressed that it is important to work out in more detail how the tribunal could function and what would be the best location for it in the Netherlands.

According to him, it is important to ensure the participation of other Council of Europe member states in this tribunal. This will allow it to begin its work as soon as possible.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra announced that Ukraine, together with its partners, plans to begin practical work in 2026 on launching a special tribunal in the Netherlands to prosecute Russia for the crime of aggression.

Special tribunal on Russia's crimes