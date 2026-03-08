Dutch Prime Minister Jetten arrived in Kyiv on visit. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The new Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, is on his first visit to Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, Jetten announced this on social media.

He visited the site of the Russian attack

"To emphasise our support for Ukrainians, I am in Kyiv today. This morning, I visited the area affected by Russian attacks. Standing here, among the bombed-out buildings, you really feel the enormous suffering and injustice caused by Russian aggression," he wrote.

See more: Enemy targeted energy and railways at night: 29 missiles, almost half of which were ballistic, and 480 drones, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS





Support for Ukraine

Jetten emphasised that the Netherlands firmly supports Ukraine and the struggle that Ukrainians wage every day against Russian aggression.

"They are fighting not only for their freedom, but also for the freedom of Europe," the Dutch prime minister stressed.

He also met with Ukrainian rescuers: "Risking their own lives, they save the lives of civilians who are victims of Russian attacks every day."

Meeting with Zelenskyy

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister. As noted, they together honoured the fallen Ukrainian defenders at the Wall of Remembrance.