Special Tribunal against Russia: France became 18th country party to agreement, - Sybiha

France has officially confirmed its participation in the initiative to establish a Special Tribunal on Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine. A total of 18 countries have already joined the agreement.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga on the social media platform X.

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The Foreign Minister thanked France for its decision to join the agreement on the special tribunal regarding Russian aggression.

Sibiga announced that the vote will take place in May during a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Chisinau. The minister called on other countries to join the process of establishing the Special Tribunal.

"We call on all states, both within and outside the Council of Europe, to participate in this historic process. For the first time since the Nuremberg trials, we are working to hold perpetrators accountable for the crime of aggression, and this process will have profound significance for the entire international community," the foreign minister wrote.

Read more on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy Discusses Special Tribunal on Russian Crimes with Norwegian Parliament

What is known about the Special Tribunal?

The Special Tribunal on Russia’s Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is an initiative to establish an international judicial body tasked with holding the Russian Federation’s top political and military leadership accountable for the very decision to wage war against Ukraine.

The initiative is being actively promoted by:

Ukraine;

EU countries;

United Kingdom;

Canada;

other democratic countries.

Some countries have already announced their intention to join the future agreement.

The establishment of the tribunal will make it possible to:

officially establish the fact of the crime of aggression;

issue arrest warrants for Russian leaders;

to establish legal liability for starting a war;

set a precedent in international law.

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