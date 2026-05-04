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Mobile internet to be blocked in Moscow from 5 to 9 May – Russian media

Moscow to restrict mobile internet during 9 May events

Residents of Moscow have been warned about restrictions on mobile internet and SMS from 5 to 9 May.

Russian media report this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

Mobile operators said this was due to preparations for and the holding of festive events on 9 May.

Customers were advised to use Wi-Fi and mobile voice calls.

Moscow to restrict mobile internet during 9 May events

Read more: Russia is afraid that Ukrainian drones might fly over Red Square on May 9, - Zelenskyy

Background

  • As a reminder, it was earlier reported that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico would visit Moscow and take part in the military parade on 9 May.
  • It also recently became known that the Kremlin claimed there was an alleged threat of a terrorist attack by Kyiv during the 9 May parade. Therefore, the parade in Moscow will be held without military equipment due to the threat of drones, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

Read more: Russia’s war against Ukraine is unlikely to end in 2026, — Stubb

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mobile communication (44) Moscow (225) Russia (13621)
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