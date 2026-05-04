Mobile internet to be blocked in Moscow from 5 to 9 May – Russian media
Residents of Moscow have been warned about restrictions on mobile internet and SMS from 5 to 9 May.
Russian media report this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
Mobile operators said this was due to preparations for and the holding of festive events on 9 May.
Customers were advised to use Wi-Fi and mobile voice calls.
Background
- As a reminder, it was earlier reported that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico would visit Moscow and take part in the military parade on 9 May.
- It also recently became known that the Kremlin claimed there was an alleged threat of a terrorist attack by Kyiv during the 9 May parade. Therefore, the parade in Moscow will be held without military equipment due to the threat of drones, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
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