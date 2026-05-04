Russia is afraid that Ukrainian drones might fly over Red Square on May 9, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is not as strong as it once was, so it is important to keep up the pressure on it.

The head of state made this statement at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"This summer will be the moment when Putin decides what to do next: whether to escalate this war or turn to diplomacy. And we must push him toward diplomacy.

Russia has announced a parade on May 9, but there will be no military equipment at this parade. This is the first time in many years that they cannot afford to have weapons at the parade. And Ukrainian drones may also fly over this parade," he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, this shows that Russia is no longer as strong.

"We must continue to pressure them with sanctions. I thank everyone for the 20th package of sanctions," he concluded.

Read more: Czech Republic allowed Fico’s plane to fly to Moscow for parade - Czech Foreign Ministry

Background

As a reminder, it was previously reported that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will visit Moscow and attend the military parade on May 9.

It was also recently reported that the Kremlin claimed there was an alleged threat of a terrorist attack from Kyiv during the May 9 parade. Consequently, the parade in Moscow will take place without military equipment due to the threat of drones, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Read more: Kallas on parade in Russia without heavy equipment: This says lot about course of war