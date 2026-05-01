Kallas on parade in Russia without heavy equipment: This says lot about course of war

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas commented on Russia's decision to hold a parade on May 9 without heavy military equipment.

She made this statement on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The grim mathematics of the battlefield show that Russia is losing a record number of soldiers. For the first time in many years, the Victory Day parade in Moscow will take place without heavy military equipment. This speaks volumes about how the war is going for Russia," she noted.

Read: European Commission on Fico and Vučić’s visit to Russia on May 9: Better to go to Kyiv than to Moscow

What happened before?

As a reminder, it was previously reported that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will visit Moscow and attend the military parade on May 9.

It was also recently reported that the Kremlin claimed there was an alleged threat of a terrorist attack from Kyiv during the May 9 parade. Consequently, the parade in Moscow will take place without military equipment due to the threat of drones, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

See more: Sikorski on Kallas: I wish some men had same determination as she does. PHOTO