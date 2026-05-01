Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorskipraised Kaia Kallas’s uncompromising stance on Russia following her comments regarding the Kremlin’s unwillingness to engage in negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in Sikorski’s post on X.

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"I wish some men had the same resolve as she does," Sikorski wrote.

The prompt for these words was Kallas’s statement that Moscow has no desire to engage in constructive negotiations. She emphasised that allies should not act as supplicants.

"Russia does not want to engage in any dialogue. We must not humiliate ourselves by saying: 'please, we beg you to talk to us'," Anton Gerashchenko quoted Kallas as saying in his post, to which Sikorski responded.

What preceded

As a reminder, earlier Estonian President Alar Karis stated that Europe had made a mistake in the spring of 2022 and missed the best opportunity for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Prior to this , Alar Karis had stated that Europe must start preparing now to resume dialogue with Russia once its war against Ukraine has ended. He suggested that the Russian-Ukrainian war could end "tomorrow or in a few years, but in any case we must be ready for it".

Read more: President Karis’s statements regarding dialogue with Russia contradict Estonia’s foreign policy, — Tsahkna