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Sikorski on Kallas: I wish some men had same determination as she does. PHOTO

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorskipraised Kaia Kallas’s uncompromising stance on Russia following her comments regarding the Kremlin’s unwillingness to engage in negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in Sikorski’s post on X.

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"I wish some men had the same resolve as she does," Sikorski wrote.

Kallas, Sikorski

The prompt for these words was Kallas’s statement that Moscow has no desire to engage in constructive negotiations. She emphasised that allies should not act as supplicants.

"Russia does not want to engage in any dialogue. We must not humiliate ourselves by saying: 'please, we beg you to talk to us'," Anton Gerashchenko quoted Kallas as saying in his post, to which Sikorski responded.

What preceded

Read more: President Karis’s statements regarding dialogue with Russia contradict Estonia’s foreign policy, — Tsahkna

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diplomacy (153) Kremlin (151) Poland (1585) Russia (13604) Sikorski Radoslaw (178) European Union (3370) Kallas Kaja (194)
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