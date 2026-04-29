President Karis’s statements regarding dialogue with Russia contradict Estonia’s foreign policy, — Tsahkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that President Alar Karis's position on dialogue with Russia contradicts the country's foreign policy.

This is reported by ERR, according to Censor.NET.

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"Alar Karis's desire to engage in dialogue with Russia runs counter to all European and Estonian foreign policy and, on the contrary, will give Putin the opportunity to put forward his demands, conditions, and ultimatums," Tsahkna noted.

The foreign minister also commented on Karis’s statement that Europe had made a mistake by failing to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine back in the spring of 2022.

"Regarding the idea that some kind of ceasefire was supposed to have been reached after February 2022, I would remind Alar Karis that at that time, Putin had issued ultimatums concerning Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory, as well as our own guarantees of freedom and security in the context of NATO," Tsahkna emphasized.

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