President Karis’s statements regarding dialogue with Russia contradict Estonia’s foreign policy, — Tsahkna
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that President Alar Karis's position on dialogue with Russia contradicts the country's foreign policy.
This is reported by ERR, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"Alar Karis's desire to engage in dialogue with Russia runs counter to all European and Estonian foreign policy and, on the contrary, will give Putin the opportunity to put forward his demands, conditions, and ultimatums," Tsahkna noted.
The foreign minister also commented on Karis’s statement that Europe had made a mistake by failing to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine back in the spring of 2022.
"Regarding the idea that some kind of ceasefire was supposed to have been reached after February 2022, I would remind Alar Karis that at that time, Putin had issued ultimatums concerning Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory, as well as our own guarantees of freedom and security in the context of NATO," Tsahkna emphasized.
What led up to
- As a reminder, Estonian President Alar Karis previously stated that Europe made a mistake in the spring of 2022 and missed the best opportunity for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
- Prior to this, Alar Kariss stated that Europe must begin preparing now to resume dialogue with Russia once its war against Ukraine has ended. He suggested that the Russian-Ukrainian war could end "tomorrow or in a few years, but in any case, we must be ready for it."
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