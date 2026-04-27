Europe must prepare for dialogue with Russia once war in Ukraine is over, — Estonian President Karis

Estonian President Alar Karis stated that Europe must begin preparing now to resume dialogue with Russia once its war against Ukraine has ended.

He made these remarks in an interview with a Finnish publication, as quoted by the Estonian broadcaster ERR, according to Censor.NET.

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The Estonian leader's opinion

According to Karis, European countries should work together to prepare for the resumption of dialogue with Moscow.

"Are we ready if the war ends today or tomorrow? How should we respond? What should we do? What should Russia do? Preparations must already be underway," said the Estonian president.

The article notes that Estonian leaders typically warn of Russia’s expansionist efforts and the possible escalation of hostilities, while Karis urges preparations for the war’s end.

Caris suggested that the Russian-Ukrainian war could end "tomorrow or in a few years, but in any case, we need to be prepared for it."

At the same time, according to the politician, talk of Estonia as Russia’s next target is being fueled by those who wish to harm the country. People are also projecting their own insecurities onto Estonia.

Read more: U.S. is more focused on Middle East, so trilateral talks have been postponed, - Zelenskyy

Criticism of Karis's statement

Lauri Läänemets, chairman of the Estonian Social Democratic Party, said that President Alar Karis’s remarks about the need to resume dialogue with Russia irritate him.

"Russia had hoped that the West would eventually grow weary and give in. Europe knows this; we remain united and are determined to defeat Russia. Karis’s announcement regarding preparations for negotiations runs counter to our efforts. Russia perceives this as a sign of a rift in Western unity and concludes that it can ultimately achieve what it wants through military means. I don’t understand President Karis’s logic regarding where this is supposed to lead us," the politician stated.