Russia’s war against Ukraine is unlikely to end in 2026, — Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that Russia's war against Ukraine will continue throughout 2026.

He stated this at a joint press briefing with Czech President Petr Pavel, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Stubba's Forecasts

According to the Finnish leader, three basic scenarios are currently being considered: the first scenario is that the war continues; the second is that a peace agreement is reached; and the third is that one side or the other will be destroyed.

"We believe that the first scenario is the most likely this year, and we actually see a much stronger Ukraine right now," Stubb said.

Citing intelligence reports, the President of Finland also said that it "would be quite disadvantageous for Russia to test NATO countries' resolve regarding the application of Article 5."

"When I look, for example, at Finland's position—which was ultimately established to defend against security threats from the East—it doesn't concern me at all. I think the threshold for that (a military attack by Russia—ed.) is simply too high, not only for Finland but for the Alliance as a whole," he explained.

However, he warned of the possibility of hybrid attacks, which are already being observed in the form of information warfare, airspace violations, damage to communication cables, acts of sabotage, and so on.

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