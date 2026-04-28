Ukraine is building large-scale line of defence from Kyiv Reservoir to Sumy, – Syrotenko. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are establishing a continuous defensive line along the northern border to protect against a possible new Russian offensive. The extensive fortifications extend as far as Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was revealed in an interview with Ukrinform by Brigadier General Vasyl Syrotenko, Chief of the Engineering Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Command.

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According to General Syrotenko, Sumy has managed to establish a fully-fledged echeloned defence system within a short timeframe, comprising several successive lines of defence to deter a possible enemy offensive.

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"In a short period, they managed to prepare a truly layered and robust defence. And this is being noted, and it is visible, and it can even be seen from space. You can watch in real time as it is being built," he noted.

Fortifying the border from Kyiv to Sumy

At the same time, construction is underway in Ukraine on a large-scale continuous line of defence stretching from the Kyiv Reservoir to Sumy. This is not a matter of isolated fortifications, but of a comprehensive defence system, the creation of which has involved significant resources and manpower.

The main objective of this defence infrastructure is to prevent a sudden Russian attack from the north, to prevent the creation of a so-called ‘buffer zone’, and to maintain Ukrainian forces’ control over the border territories.

"This line of defence is being built, and a great deal of manpower and resources are being devoted specifically to completing it as soon as possible," explained General Syrotenko.

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