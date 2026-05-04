Ukraine announces ceasefire from 6 May. We will act reciprocally to Russia’s actions, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is declaring a regime of silence starting at midnight on the night of May 5-6 and will act reciprocally in case of a violation of the ceasefire.

The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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The president said that, as of now, Ukraine has received no official requests from Russia regarding the parameters of a ceasefire, despite public statements by the Russian side.

"We believe that human life is an incomparably greater value than the ‘celebration’ of any anniversary. In this regard, we are announcing a ceasefire starting at midnight on the night of 5-6 May. In the time remaining before that moment, it is realistic to ensure that the ceasefire takes effect. We will act reciprocally from that moment. It is time for Russia’s rulers to take real steps to end their war, if the Russian Ministry of Defense already believes it cannot hold the parade in Moscow without Ukraine’s goodwill," Zelenskyy said.

Ceasefire for May 9

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

Read more: Ukraine has not received official proposal from Russia for ceasefire on 9 May, — Zelenskyy