Ukraine has not received official proposal from Russia for ceasefire on 9 May, — Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has not yet officially informed Ukraine of the agreement on a temporary ceasefire for May 9 (known in Moscow as "Victory Day").
He told reporters on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, according to Censor.NET.
About the ceasefire
"The Americans spoke with the Russians about what might happen on May 9—whether there would be a ceasefire or not—but no one has officially contacted us, and no official proposals have been made," Zelenskyy said.
He called this one-day ceasefire proposal "dishonest."
"This is Russia's war against Ukraine. If the United States and Russia are negotiating, it is important for our side to know what they are discussing. Furthermore, declaring a one-day ceasefire after killing our people beforehand is dishonest," Zelenskyy emphasized.
He cited Russia’s recent attacks on Dnipro and Merefa in the Kharkiv region, where people—including children—were killed and injured.
"After all this, they’ll halt the missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities just one day before the parade (in Moscow—ed.), but the morning after May 9, they’ll be killing us again. So we’ll see how things play out," the president emphasized.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, on April 29, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.
- During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine on "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on May 9.
- Trump said he had offered the dictator a "short-term ceasefire" in the war with Ukraine.
- For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on May 9 is an attempt by Russian dictator Putin to hold a military parade "in peace" and then resume shelling.
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