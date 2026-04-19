Massive Russian attack on Chernihiv: 16-year-old boy killed, others injured (updated). PHOTOS

As a result of a night-time drone attack by the Russian Federation on Chernihiv, seven private homes (three of which were destroyed by fire), an administrative building, an educational establishment and two cars were damaged in the city.

This was reported on Telegram by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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A child has died

It is reported that one person, a 16-year-old boy, was killed as a result of the enemy attack.

"Rescuers found his body while clearing the rubble," added Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Regional State Administration.

Read more: Russia has targeted Chernihiv’s energy infrastructure: 6,000 customers are without power

Four people were injured: three women and one man.

Updated information

The Regional State Administration also noted that there is significant damage in the city. A secondary school and private homes have been damaged. There were strikes on the territory of an industrial facility, as well as one of the medical facilities, which was not in operation and had in fact been destroyed by the Russians in 2022.

Firefighters extinguished the fires at the impact sites. All necessary services have been mobilised.















What led up to this?

It was reported the day before that the Russians were launching a massive attack on Chernihiv with ‘suicide drones’: there are casualties, and homes and an educational institution have been damaged.