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News Attacks on the energy sector Shelling of Chernihiv region
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Russia has targeted Chernihiv’s energy infrastructure: 6,000 customers are without power

Attack on the power grid in the southern part of the region: thousands of families without power

On the night of April 17, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in Chernihiv.. Fires broke out, and approximately 6,000 customers were left without power.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv CMA, and by "Chernihivoblenergo".

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Bryzhynskyi noted that the enemy had attacked critical infrastructure in the city.

Chernihivoblenergo added that an energy facility in the Chernihiv district was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Approximately 6,000 customers in the city of Chernihiv are without power.

"Power company workers will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows," the company stated.

What preceded it? 

Due to heavy shelling, parts of Ukraine were temporarily left without power on April 16. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power.

Read more: More than 5,000 customers left without power after Russian attack on energy facility in Chernihiv region

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