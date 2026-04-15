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News Shelling of Chernihiv region
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More than 5,000 customers left without power after Russian attack on energy facility in Chernihiv region

Over 5,000 customers lose power after strike in Chernihiv region

On April 15, Russian troops struck the Nizhyn district in the Chernihiv region, damaging an energy facility.

This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

As noted, an important energy facility in the Nizhyn district was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. More than 5,000 customers in the same district were left without electricity.

Watch more: Occupiers strike enterprise in Chernihiv: garages and administrative building catch fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Restoration works

It is reported that energy workers will begin emergency restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

See more: Russians strike Chernihiv region: transport infrastructure and buildings attacked, four injured. PHOTOS

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shoot out (18088) energy outages (390) Chernihiv region (506) Nizhynskyy district (46)
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