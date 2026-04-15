More than 5,000 customers left without power after Russian attack on energy facility in Chernihiv region
On April 15, Russian troops struck the Nizhyn district in the Chernihiv region, damaging an energy facility.
This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
As noted, an important energy facility in the Nizhyn district was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. More than 5,000 customers in the same district were left without electricity.
Restoration works
It is reported that energy workers will begin emergency restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.
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