Occupiers strike enterprise in Chernihiv: garages and administrative building catch fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Today, 14 April, Russian troops struck one of the enterprises in Chernihiv, causing a fire to break out.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
As a result of the strike, five garages and an administrative building caught fire, over a total area of about 200 square meters.
Rescuers extinguished the fire.
It is noted that, fortunately, there were no casualties.
Background
As reported earlier, on the morning of 14 April 2026, Russian forces attacked Chernihiv with attack drones. It was reported that one Shahed struck an administrative building in central Chernihiv, injuring two people.
Aftermath of the attack
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