Occupiers strike enterprise in Chernihiv: garages and administrative building catch fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, 14 April, Russian troops struck one of the enterprises in Chernihiv, causing a fire to break out.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

As a result of the strike, five garages and an administrative building caught fire, over a total area of about 200 square meters.

Rescuers extinguished the fire.

It is noted that, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Read more: "Shahed" struck administrative building in center of Chernihiv, two people injured - CMA (updated)

Background

As reported earlier, on the morning of 14 April 2026, Russian forces attacked Chernihiv with attack drones. It was reported that one Shahed struck an administrative building in central Chernihiv, injuring two people.

Read more: Russia strikes enterprise in Chernihiv with ballistic missile: two killed, three injured (updated)

Aftermath of the attack





See more: Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region: child injured, and museum, agricultural enterprise, and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS (updated)







