Russians strike Chernihiv region: transport infrastructure and buildings attacked, four injured. PHOTOS
Russian forces have carried out strikes on residential buildings in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
As noted, following the enemy attack on the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a UAV struck one of the settlements. As a result of the strike, two residential buildings caught fire. Rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.
Casualties
According to preliminary information, two women aged 85 and 67 suffered acute stress reactions. They refused hospitalisation.
Consequences of the shelling
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password