Russians strike Chernihiv region: transport infrastructure and buildings attacked, four injured. PHOTOS

Russian forces have carried out strikes on residential buildings in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, following the enemy attack on the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a UAV struck one of the settlements. As a result of the strike, two residential buildings caught fire. Rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

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Casualties

According to preliminary information, two women aged 85 and 67 suffered acute stress reactions. They refused hospitalisation.

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Consequences of the shelling





