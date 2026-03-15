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News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
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Russians strike Chernihiv region: transport infrastructure and buildings attacked, four injured. PHOTOS

Russian forces have carried out strikes on residential buildings in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, following the enemy attack on the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a UAV struck one of the settlements. As a result of the strike, two residential buildings caught fire. Rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

See more: Russia deliberately struck ambulance with drone in Kharkiv region: two medics were killed, another was injured (updated). PHOTO

Casualties

According to preliminary information, two women aged 85 and 67 suffered acute stress reactions. They refused hospitalisation.

See more: Occupiers carried out 735 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and region: two people were killed and further 22 wounded. PHOTO

Consequences of the shelling

Shelling of the Chernihiv region
Shelling of the Chernihiv region
Shelling of the Chernihiv region

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shoot out (17652) Chernihiv region (488) Novhorod-Siverskyy district (75)
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