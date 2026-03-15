Russia deliberately struck ambulance with drone in Kharkiv region: two medics were killed, another was injured (updated). PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 14 March 2026, 21 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.

This was reported by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

Two people were killed and two others injured as a result of the shelling.

It is reported that near the village of Chervona Khvylia in the Velykoburlutskyi community, a 27-year-old and a 56-year-old man were killed, and a 54-year-old man was wounded – all members of an emergency medical team; in the town of Kupiansk, a 63-year-old woman was injured.

See more: Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one person was killed and 11 others were injured as result of attacks. In morning, railway workers and an 11-year-old boy were injured. PHOTOS

What weapons did the occupiers use against the Kharkiv region?

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

▪️1 KAB;

▪️10 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs;

▪️1 ‘Lancet’ UAV;

▪️1 "Molniya" UAV;

▪️6 FPV drones;

▪️14 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Civilian infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed:

in the Bohodukhiv district, 5 private houses, 3 outbuildings, and a garage (village of Oleksiivka), 4 private houses and a car (village of Pokrovka), and railway infrastructure (village of Mayak) were damaged;

in the Kupiansk district, a civilian enterprise (the village of Prykolotne), 3 private houses, 2 farm buildings (the village of Spodobivka), a car (the village of Nova Oleksandrivka), and an ambulance (the village of Chervona Khvylia) were damaged;

in the Izium district, 2 private houses and farm buildings (Borova village) were damaged;

In the Kharkiv district, a private house, a car (in the village of Ruska Lozova), a warehouse (in the village of Solonitsivka), a private house, and a club (in the village of Hryhorivka) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, power lines (village of Kochetok) and a private house (village of Khotimlia) were damaged.

See more: Russians strike Zolochiv: six rescuers and energy company employee injured. PHOTO

Updated information regarding the attack on medical personnel

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, on March 15 at around 5:00 a.m., near the village of Chervona Khvylia in the Kupianskyi district, Russian forces launched a targeted strike using an FPV drone against an emergency medical vehicle traveling on the road.

A 27-year-old doctor and a medical technician were killed in the attack. Another 53-year-old member of the team was injured and has been hospitalized.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in loss of life (Article 438(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).