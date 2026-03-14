Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one person was killed and 11 others were injured as result of attacks. In morning, railway workers and an 11-year-old boy were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 13 March, 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and 11 were injured, including two children. On the morning of 14 March, Russian invaders attacked an electric train near the village of Vodyane and the settlement of Solonytsivka. Four railway workers and an 11-year-old boy were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, as well as the regional prosecutor’s office and police.

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Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers attacked the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts using drones, multiple launch rocket systems, aerial bombs and missiles.

"In the town of Derhachi, a 42-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy were injured; in the village of Nova Oleksandrivka, Velykoburlutskyi community, a 50-year-old man was killed, and women aged 44, 53, and 59, as well as a 72-year-old man, were injured," Synehubov said.

Strikes on civilian infrastructure

in the Bohodukhiv district, a private house (village of Odnorobivka), a private house and a car (village of Baranivka) were damaged;

in the Kupiansk district, 6 private houses, a car (village of Prykolotne), a bus, 7 private houses (village of Nova Oleksandrivka), a farm building (village of Khudoyarove), power lines (village of Hetmanivka), and a private house (village of Novomykolaivka) were damaged;

in the Izium district, a private house was damaged (village of Oskil);

in the Kharkiv district, a car (Dergachi town), a private house, power lines (Zamirtsi village), a private house (Bezruky village), three private houses (Mala Danilivka village), a private house, railway infrastructure (Slatine village), 6 private houses, a farm building, 2 cars (Solonytsivka village);

in the Chuhuiv district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged (village of Bazaliivka).

Read more: Russia attacked bus in the Kharkiv region with drone: two dead

Morning shelling in the Kharkiv region

On 14 March at around 05:40 a.m. in the village of Vodyane, Bohodukhiv district, an enemy UAV, preliminarily identified as a "Geran-2", struck near a commuter electric train. The driver was injured. Three of his colleagues suffered acute stress reactions.

Also, at around 07:00 a.m., Russian forces, according to preliminary reports, attacked the village of Solonitsivka in the Kharkiv district with a "Geran-2" type UAV. Private residential buildings were damaged. An 11-year-old boy was injured.

See more: Russians strike Zolochiv: six rescuers and energy company employee injured. PHOTO

Consequences of Russian attacks















