Russia attacked bus in the Kharkiv region with drone: two dead

A Russian drone struck a passenger bus in the Velykyi Burluk district of the Kharkiv region. Two people were killed, and three others were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andrii Kanashevych, head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration.

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At 9:15 a.m., a drone attack took place on a road near Nova Oleksandrivka in the Velyky Burluk district.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops used a Lancet-type UAV. As a result of the attack, the drone hit a bus travelling on the Kharkiv-Velykyi Burluk route.

Casualties and injuries

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and four civilians were injured as a result of the strike.

"All the details and circumstances of the attack are currently being established," the report said.

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