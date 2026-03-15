Occupiers carried out 735 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and region: two people were killed and further 22 wounded. PHOTO

In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have carried out 735 strikes on 43 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the attacks

"Two people were killed and another 22 were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district," the statement said.

See: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia: one dead, 19 injured (updated). VIDEO + PHOTO report

What the Russians used

As noted, Russian forces attacked the region using aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery.

Russian forces carried out 24 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Veselyanka, Tavriiske, Lyubytske, Samiilivka, Novo-Ukrainka, Zalivne, Bilenke, Shyroke, Kopani, Verkhnia Tersia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipil, Charivne, Dolynka, Vasylivka, Tymoshivka, and Rivne.

527 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Novooleksandrivka, Mariivka, Stepne, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Myrne, Charivne, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, and Novozaporizhzhia.

Five MLRS attacks were recorded on Novoyakovlivka, Novoandriivka, Hulyaypil, Verkhnia Tersa, and Kosivtsi.

179 artillery strikes hit Stepnogorsk, Primorsk, Lukyanivsk, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orihiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Myrne, Sviatopetrivka, Zelenyi, Varvarivka and Dobropillia.

Read: Russia carried out an air strike on the Zaporizhzhia district: one person killed

Damage

It is reported that 405 reports of damage to homes, infrastructure and vehicles have been received.