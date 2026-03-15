Occupiers carried out 735 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and region: two people were killed and further 22 wounded. PHOTO
In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have carried out 735 strikes on 43 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties of the attacks
"Two people were killed and another 22 were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district," the statement said.
What the Russians used
As noted, Russian forces attacked the region using aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery.
- Russian forces carried out 24 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Veselyanka, Tavriiske, Lyubytske, Samiilivka, Novo-Ukrainka, Zalivne, Bilenke, Shyroke, Kopani, Verkhnia Tersia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipil, Charivne, Dolynka, Vasylivka, Tymoshivka, and Rivne.
- 527 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Novooleksandrivka, Mariivka, Stepne, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Myrne, Charivne, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, and Novozaporizhzhia.
- Five MLRS attacks were recorded on Novoyakovlivka, Novoandriivka, Hulyaypil, Verkhnia Tersa, and Kosivtsi.
- 179 artillery strikes hit Stepnogorsk, Primorsk, Lukyanivsk, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orihiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Myrne, Sviatopetrivka, Zelenyi, Varvarivka and Dobropillia.
Damage
It is reported that 405 reports of damage to homes, infrastructure and vehicles have been received.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password