Ruscists attacked Chernihiv region: fires broke out, there are casualties. PHOTO
On the night of Monday 4 May 2026, Russian forces attacked the Chernihiv region; there are casualties.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
A residential building caught fire
According to rescue workers, in the Chernihiv district, in one of the settlements of the Horodnia territorial community, a residential building caught fire following strikes on the private sector. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire.
Two men, born in 1966 and 1995, were injured. They were taken to hospital.
A strike was recorded in the forestry area. Rescue workers extinguished the fire.
Consequences
What led up to this?
- Earlier it was reported that Russian drones attacked Brovary: there are casualties and damage.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Poltava region with missiles and drones: 4 people killed, over 30 injured. 3,480 customers without gas.
- Zaporizhzhia was also under enemy attack . The occupiers struck the city with ballistic missiles.
- On the morning of 5 May, Russian invaders launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. A number of districts in the city were attacked.
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