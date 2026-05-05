Ruscists attacked Chernihiv region: fires broke out, there are casualties. PHOTO

On the night of Monday 4 May 2026, Russian forces attacked the Chernihiv region; there are casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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A residential building caught fire

According to rescue workers, in the Chernihiv district, in one of the settlements of the Horodnia territorial community, a residential building caught fire following strikes on the private sector. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire.

Two men, born in 1966 and 1995, were injured. They were taken to hospital.

A strike was recorded in the forestry area. Rescue workers extinguished the fire.

See more: Russia launched combined strike on Chernihiv region – two dead, seven wounded

Consequences







What led up to this?

Earlier it was reported that Russian drones attacked Brovary: there are casualties and damage.

In addition, the enemy attacked Poltava region with missiles and drones: 4 people killed, over 30 injured. 3,480 customers without gas.

Zaporizhzhia was also under enemy attack . The occupiers struck the city with ballistic missiles.

On the morning of 5 May, Russian invaders launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. A number of districts in the city were attacked.

Read more: More than 5,000 customers left without power after Russian attack on energy facility in Chernihiv region