Russia launched combined strike on Chernihiv region – two dead, seven wounded. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 22 April, Russian forces launched a combined strike on the Chernihiv region using missiles and attack drones. Two people were killed in the attack, and at least seven others were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

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Strike on Nizhyn

Nizhyn bore the brunt of the attack, which was likely carried out using a ballistic missile and Geran-type drones.

Two men, aged 30 and 60, were killed in the shelling.

Another casualty – a 54-year-old man – suffered shrapnel wounds and was hospitalised.

An elderly woman was also injured.

Read: In Chernihiv region, Russian drones destroyed the Avdiivka Lyceum with three "Geran" missiles. Photo report







Shelling of communities

In the Horodnya community, Russian drones struck residential areas.

Dozens of private homes were damaged, and at least five people are known to have been injured.

In Semenivka, a drone attacked a hospital – the medical facility itself and the boiler room were damaged.

In the Snivska community of the Koryukivka district, strikes on residential buildings were recorded.

The strikes caused fires in private homes and outbuildings, and a car was burnt out.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians attacked Horodnya in Chernihiv Oblast with drones: two employees of a woodworking enterprise were wounded. Photo report







Scale of the attacks

According to the Regional Military Administration, 27 shelling incidents and 54 explosions were recorded in the region over the past 24 hours.

Rescue workers and emergency services continue to deal with the aftermath of the attacks.

Read also: In the evening, Russian UAVs attacked infrastructure facilities in the Chernihiv region. Photo report



