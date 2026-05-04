Russians attack five Naftogaz facilities in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts over past day
Over the past day, Russian troops attacked five infrastructure facilities of Naftogaz Group in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.
The Naftogaz press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
The company said equipment damage was reported and fires broke out at the facilities.
"Production processes had to be temporarily suspended. The intensity of enemy attacks is growing," said Serhii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC.
Minimizing the aftermath
Specialists from the State Emergency Service and Naftogaz Group are reportedly working at the sites and taking all necessary measures to minimize the aftermath of the enemy strikes.
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