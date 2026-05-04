Russians attack five Naftogaz facilities in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts over past day

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked five infrastructure facilities of Naftogaz Group in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

The Naftogaz press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

The company said equipment damage was reported and fires broke out at the facilities.

"Production processes had to be temporarily suspended. The intensity of enemy attacks is growing," said Serhii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC.

Read more: Russia has been targeting Naftogaz’s infrastructure for second day: facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions have come under attack

Minimizing the aftermath

Specialists from the State Emergency Service and Naftogaz Group are reportedly working at the sites and taking all necessary measures to minimize the aftermath of the enemy strikes.

Read more: Russia has been attacking Naftogaz facilities for second day: gas pipeline has been damaged in Zaporizhzhia region, and employee has been injured in Dnipropetrovsk region