Russia has been targeting Naftogaz’s infrastructure for second day: facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions have come under attack
For the second day in a row, Russian troops have been deliberately targeting the oil and gas infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group. This time, facilities in the Poltava and Sumy regions came under attack.
This was reported by Serhii Koretskyi, chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
"Overnight, drones once again attacked a gas production facility in the Poltava region, which had been shelled throughout the day yesterday. Another oil and gas facility in the Sumy region was also targeted. The attack resulted in a fire at the site. Units of the State Emergency Service were deployed to extinguish the fire," Koretskyi noted.
He added that none of the employees were injured—they were in shelters.
Fortunately, everyone was in shelters—none of the employees were injured.
What happened before?
- On March 26 and during the night of March 27, Russian invaders attacked a facility in the Poltava region that is involved in gas production. It is reported that the facility sustained serious damage as a result of the attack. Operations at the facility have been suspended.
- On March 28, Russian troops once again launched massive attacks on the gas production facilities of the Naftogaz Group in the Poltava region—for the third consecutive day.
- On March 29, Russia attacked the production facilities of the Naftogaz Group in the Sumy region.
- On April 4, in the Poltava region, Russian drones attacked Naftogaz of Ukraine's infrastructure. A fire broke out, but there were no casualties.
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