Russia has been targeting Naftogaz’s infrastructure for second day: facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions have come under attack

For the second day in a row, Russian troops have been deliberately targeting the oil and gas infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group. This time, facilities in the Poltava and Sumy regions came under attack.

This was reported by Serhii Koretskyi, chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"Overnight, drones once again attacked a gas production facility in the Poltava region, which had been shelled throughout the day yesterday. Another oil and gas facility in the Sumy region was also targeted. The attack resulted in a fire at the site. Units of the State Emergency Service were deployed to extinguish the fire," Koretskyi noted.

He added that none of the employees were injured—they were in shelters.

Fortunately, everyone was in shelters—none of the employees were injured.

See more: 887 strikes in 24 hours: Russians shelled over 40 settlements in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

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