887 strikes in 24 hours: Russians shelled over 40 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have carried out 887 strikes on 41 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Censor.NET.
What weapons did the Russians use?
Russian forces used aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery against the Zaporizhzhia region.
Settlements under attack
- Russian forces carried out 18 airstrikes on Zarichne, Mykilsk, Veselyanka, Hryhorivka, Stepnogorsk, Shyroke, Novoselivka, Yegorivka, Lyubytske, Rybalske, Lisne, Kopani, Hulyaypilsk, Vozdvyzhivka, and Verkhnia Tersa.
- 521 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Bilenke, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, Kanivske, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Zelen, Solodke, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Tsvitkove, and Sviatopetrivka.
- Five MLRS attacks were recorded on Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka.
- 343 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Lukianivsk, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Zeleny, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Solodke, Huliaipilske, and Sviatopetrivka.
It is reported that 38 reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure, homes and vehicles. No civilians were injured.
Consequences of the attacks
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