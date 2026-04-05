Occupiers attacked 13 settlements in Kharkiv region: 11 people injured, including child. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 13 settlements in the Kharkiv region have come under enemy attack, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleh Synehubov, and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties from the attack

It is reported that 11 people, including a child, were injured as a result of the shelling.

In the city of Kharkiv, a 70-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman, a 95-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were injured.

In the village of Prudyanka, Dergachi community, a 59-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were injured.

Between the villages of Klynova-Novoselivka and Lyutivka in the Zolochiv district, a 51-year-old and a 70-year-old man were injured.

In the village of Shevchenkove, a 72-year-old woman was injured.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: four dead and 11 injured. PHOTO

Medical staff also treated a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who were injured on 3 April as a result of shelling in the village of Tsupivka, Derhachi community.



A 70-year-old man was killed following the explosion of an unknown device in the village of Petrivske, Balaklia district.

What the Russians used

The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

6 UAVs;

11 Geran-2 UAVs;

1 "Molniya" UAV;

8 FPV drones;

23 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

See also: Enemy attacks Kharkiv again: debris reported in three districts, five injured (updated). PHOTOS

Where the occupiers struck

The enemy attacked the Nemyshlyanskyi, Slobidskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in Kharkiv, 3 private houses, 3 apartment blocks, 3 halls of residence, and 3 cars were damaged;

In the Bohodukhiv district, 2 cars (Petrivka village, Ryasne village), 2 private houses (Zolochiv settlement), power lines, 4 lorries, a garage (Bohodukhiv town), 2 private houses, 2 outbuildings, 2 cars, power lines (Lutivka village);

in the Kupiansk district, a private house was damaged (village of Podoly);

in the Kharkiv district, 2 private houses were damaged (village of Prudianka);

in the Chuhuiv district, a private house (Chuhuiv) and a car (Bilyi Kolodyazh) were damaged.

See more: Russians attacked 44 settlements in Kharkiv region in week: three dead and 75 injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the Russian attacks























