Explosions have been heard in occupied Melitopol: power substation is believed to have been targeted. VIDEO

On the night of Saturday, 4 April, a series of explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region. It is believed that drones attacked a local power substation.

This has been reported by monitoring channels, according to Censor.NET.

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Explosions heard in Melitopol

A fire broke out at the site following the strikes.

Videos of the attack have appeared online.

Read also: Explosions reported near a military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea