ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9576 visitors online
News Video Occupation of Melitopol
3 271 8

Explosions have been heard in occupied Melitopol: power substation is believed to have been targeted. VIDEO

On the night of Saturday, 4 April, a series of explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region. It is believed that drones attacked a local power substation. 

This has been reported by monitoring channels, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Explosions heard in Melitopol 

A fire broke out at the site following the strikes.

Videos of the attack have appeared online.

Read also: Explosions reported near a military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea

Author: 

explosion (1726) Melitopol (227) Zaporizhzhia region (2224) attack (905) Melitopolskyy district (18)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 