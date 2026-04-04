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Explosions have been heard in occupied Melitopol: power substation is believed to have been targeted. VIDEO
On the night of Saturday, 4 April, a series of explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region. It is believed that drones attacked a local power substation.
This has been reported by monitoring channels, according to Censor.NET.
Explosions heard in Melitopol
A fire broke out at the site following the strikes.
Videos of the attack have appeared online.
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