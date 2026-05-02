Russia has been attacking Naftogaz facilities for second day: gas pipeline has been damaged in Zaporizhzhia region, and employee has been injured in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian troops have been attacking critical infrastructure belonging to the Naftogaz Group for the past two days, particularly in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was reported by Serhii Koretskyi, chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Zaporizhzhia region

It is reported that a gas pipeline in the Zaporizhzhia region was damaged today after being struck by an enemy aerial bomb.

Some consumers have temporarily lost their gas supply.

Repair crews are coordinating their efforts with the military and will begin cleanup operations as soon as the security situation allows.

Read more: Russia has been targeting Naftogaz’s infrastructure for second day: facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions have come under attack

Dnipropetrovsk region

Also today, one of the employees of the Naftogaz Group was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region. He is receiving the necessary medical care.

Kharkiv region

He also noted that a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region came under fire yesterday. Equipment has been damaged. Company specialists are on site, and an assessment of the damage is underway.

"Just this year, the Russians have attacked Naftogaz Group facilities 99 times," Koretsky added.