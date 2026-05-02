New Russian strike on Kherson: two teenagers seriously injured, medics fighting for their lives
On May 2, at around 12:30 p.m., Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Children were injured
Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were injured in a drone strike. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds.
"Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors are currently fighting to save their lives," the regional governor said.
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