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News Russian strikes on Kherson
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New Russian strike on Kherson: two teenagers seriously injured, medics fighting for their lives

Russian drone attack on Kherson Two teenagers injured

On May 2, at around 12:30 p.m., Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Children were injured

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were injured in a drone strike. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

"Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors are currently fighting to save their lives," the regional governor said.

Watch more: Two people killed and nine others wounded as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. VIDEO

What happened before?

  • As reported, on the morning of May 2, a Russian drone struck a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Two people were killed, and seven others were injured.
  • It later emerged that Russians had attacked a minibus in Kherson for the second time that day: the driver was injured.

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