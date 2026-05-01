Two people killed and nine others wounded as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. VIDEO
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have continued to launch attacks on towns and villages in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Towns and villages under attack
Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Mykilsk, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Nova Kuban, Charivne, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Trifonivka, Havrylivka, Zolota Balka, Tyahynka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Milove, Novokayri, Sablukivka, Vesele, and the city of Kherson.
What the Russians targeted
Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, damaging in particular 6 high-rise buildings and 15 private homes. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building, a post office, a bus and private cars.
As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and eight others were injured.
Shelling of Kherson
At around 06:00 a.m., Russian forces attacked a cyclist in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson using a UAV. Unfortunately, the 65-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the strike.
Also this morning, Russian occupiers struck a residential building in the Korabelny district of Kherson. The strike caused a fire in the building, resulting in serious damage. The fire has already been extinguished by State Emergency Service rescuers.
An elderly couple were in the house at the time of the shelling. The woman was injured – she is currently in hospital and receiving the necessary medical care.
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