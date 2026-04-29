Enemy drone struck vehicle carrying medics in Kherson: there are casualties

Throughout the day on April 29, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kherson region using various types of weaponry and made extensive use of drones.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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According to the investigation, as of 5:30 p.m., seven residents of Kherson had been injured in the attacks. All of them sustained injuries from enemy drone strikes.

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Drone strikes and wounded medical personnel

Among the victims were two employees of the medical facility: a general practitioner and a nurse. Specifically, a Russian drone struck a taxi in the morning that was carrying the 41-year-old doctor and the 66-year-old nurse.

In addition to the casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure has been reported in the city. Private homes, a store, and vehicles have been damaged.

Law enforcement officials have already launched a pre-trial investigation into allegations of war crimes. Investigators are documenting the aftermath of the shelling and establishing all the circumstances surrounding the attacks.