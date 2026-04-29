Red Cross seeks information on situation in occupied Oleshky. Earlier reports indicated cases of hunger in city

The International Committee of the Red Cross is seeking to obtain information about the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast.

This is stated in a response to a request by Censor.NET.

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"The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of reports being published regarding the situation in Oleshky. At present, the ICRC is holding discussions with the relevant authorities on both sides to obtain more detailed information about the situation in Oleshky and the humanitarian needs of the civilian population," the organization said.

It also reported that, through its program for the safe cross-border movement of civilians, the ICRC continues to assist vulnerable people in the area in reuniting with their families on both sides of the front line "in direct cooperation with the relevant parties."

Background

Earlier, the press service of the Internal and Information Policy Department of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that the town of Oleshky is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The bodies of the deceased remain unburied for weeks, and logistics have been completely destroyed.

There is no access to food, medicine, fuel or electricity in Oleshky. Food supplies are not being delivered to the town. Moreover, the occupiers are shooting at any transport attempting to bring in aid.

Read more: City under siege and "hell" for civilians: Kherson Regional Military Administration describes critical situation in occupied Oleshky