UN responds to strikes on its humanitarian convoy in Kherson region: Secretary-General concerned

The UN Secretary-General is concerned that on May 14 in Kherson, a UN vehicle involved in an interagency humanitarian mission was attacked twice.

This is stated in a statement by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Censor.NET reports.

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UN is working to establish all facts

"The Secretary-General is concerned that on 14 May in Kherson, Ukraine, a United Nations vehicle was attacked twice. The clearly marked vehicle was part of an interagency humanitarian mission led by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, of which the parties had been notified in advance," the statement said.

Watch more: Russians publish video of deliberate strikes on UN vehicles in Kherson. VIDEO

The UN is working to establish all the facts related to the incident.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that international law, including international humanitarian law, must be strictly observed. Civilians and civilian objects, including humanitarian personnel and assets used to carry out humanitarian operations, must be respected and protected at all times," the statement stressed.

Read more: Russia twice attacked humanitarian convoy in Kherson region - Ukraine appeals to UN

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