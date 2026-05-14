Russia twice attacked humanitarian convoy in Kherson region - Ukraine appeals to UN

Ukraine has called on the UN and its member states to condemn Russia’s attack on a humanitarian convoy in the Kherson region.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, Russian FPV drones attacked representatives of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine, who were delivering aid to residents of Kherson.

What is known about the attack

Sybiha stressed that the UN vehicle was clearly marked and was hit twice in different locations, with a time interval between the strikes.

The minister said the attack was deliberate.

He also noted that Russia had previously repeatedly used the tactic of follow-up strikes on rescuers and medics after shelling Ukrainian cities.

Read more: Drone strikes Kherson: thermal power plant workers injured

Ukraine’s response

The Foreign Minister stressed that humanitarian workers cannot be targets of attacks.

According to Sybiha, the strike demonstrates Russia’s attitude toward international law and its own obligations within the UN.

No one was injured in the attack. The minister thanked the Kherson region authorities for assisting the UN team.

Watch more: Russia struck civilian car in Kherson: woman was killed and man was injured. VIDEO