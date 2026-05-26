132 1
Three people injured in shelling of Korabelnyi district of Kherson – RMA
Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson on the morning of 26 May. Three people were injured in the attack.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
What is known about the injured
A 75-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were taken to hospital in moderate condition.
They were diagnosed with concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.
The woman was also found to have shrapnel wounds to her chest and arm.
Another injured person
A 63-year-old woman was also injured.
She sustained shrapnel wounds to her leg, a concussion, a blast injury, and a closed head injury.
Medics provided assistance to her at the scene.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password