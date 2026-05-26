Three people injured in shelling of Korabelnyi district of Kherson – RMA

Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson on the morning of 26 May. Three people were injured in the attack.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

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What is known about the injured

A 75-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were taken to hospital in moderate condition.

They were diagnosed with concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.

The woman was also found to have shrapnel wounds to her chest and arm.

Read more: Over 40 settlements in Kherson region were shelled by Russian Federation in day, milk tanker was attacked in Rakivka in morning - two wounded

Another injured person

A 63-year-old woman was also injured.

She sustained shrapnel wounds to her leg, a concussion, a blast injury, and a closed head injury.

Medics provided assistance to her at the scene.

Read more: Seven people have been injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region