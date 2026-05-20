Over 40 settlements in Kherson region were shelled by Russian Federation in day, milk tanker was attacked in Rakivka in morning - two wounded
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched massive attacks on the Kherson region using artillery, aircraft, and drones. More than 40 settlements came under fire; the attacks left at least nine people wounded and caused damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Which towns and villages were shelled?
Over the past 24 hours, Beryslav, Shyroka Balka, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Veletenske, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Zorivka, Rozliv, Parysheve, Dniprovske, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Zelenivka, Zymivnyk, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Kachkarivka, Komyshany, Kucherske, Mykolaivka, Mykilsk, Myrolyubivka, Nadiivka, Novovorontsovka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraysk, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Poniativka, Rakivka, Sadove, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Tiahynka, Ukrainka, Fedorivka, Chervone, and the city of Kherson.
Destruction
Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging a high-rise building and 11 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, a store, a cultural facility, and private vehicles.
The wounded in the Kherson region
Nine people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Yesterday, 11 people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.
Drone attack on a milk truck in the village of Rakivka
- The Kherson Regional Military Administration reports on Telegram that at approximately 7:00 a.m., Russian forces attacked a milk truck with a drone in the village of Rakivka, Beryslav community.
- Two 58-year-old men standing next to the car were struck. They suffered concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries; one of them also sustained a shrapnel wound to the leg.
- The ambulance crew transported the victims to the hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is considered moderate.
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