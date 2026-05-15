13 civilians and police officers injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region
Throughout the day on 15 May 2026, the Russian army attacked settlements in the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, and drones of various types, leaving people injured.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Injured in attacks
It is noted that as of 5:30 p.m., 13 people had been recorded as injured as a result of Russian aggression.
As a result of artillery shelling and drone attacks that took place overnight and during the day, the following people were injured:
- one resident of Antonivka,
- three residents of Komyshany,
- nine Kherson residents.
Police officers in the region were also injured.
Damage
In addition, private houses and apartment blocks, an administrative building, trucks and cars, and an ambulance were damaged.
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