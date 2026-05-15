13 civilians and police officers injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region

Throughout the day on 15 May 2026, the Russian army attacked settlements in the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, and drones of various types, leaving people injured.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Injured in attacks

It is noted that as of 5:30 p.m., 13 people had been recorded as injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As a result of artillery shelling and drone attacks that took place overnight and during the day, the following people were injured:

one resident of Antonivka,

three residents of Komyshany,

nine Kherson residents.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation of children announced from two settlements in Kherson community – CMA

Police officers in the region were also injured.

Damage

In addition, private houses and apartment blocks, an administrative building, trucks and cars, and an ambulance were damaged.

Read more: In Kherson region, 2 people died and 13 others were injured due to enemy shelling, including one child