In Kherson region, 2 people died and 13 others were injured due to enemy shelling, including one child

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have launched attacks on settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Towns and villages under attack

Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Romashkove, Yantarne, Rozliv, Zorivka, Tomyna Balka, Nezlamne, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Darivka, Inhulets, Ponyativka, Mykilsk, Ivanivka, Novotyahynka, Berehove, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Tarasa Shevchenka, Ukrainka, Kachkarivka, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Chervone, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Novoberyslav, Novokayri, Sablukivka, Tiahynka, Vesele, and the city of Kherson.

What did the Russians use to beat people with?

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging a high-rise building and seven private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a store, a gas pipeline, and private vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, two people were killed and 13 others were injured, including one child.

See also: One person killed and nine wounded in Russian strikes on the Kherson region