One person has been killed and 10 injured, including teenager, as result of Russian attacks on Kherson
Today, May 16, 2026, the Russian army attacked the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, and various types of drones, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of enemy attacks
As of 5:30 p.m., one person has been reported killed and 10 injured as a result of the Russian aggression.
It is reported that a civilian man who was on the street was killed in an enemy artillery strike in Kherson.
Ten civilians were injured as a result of artillery shelling and drone attacks that continued throughout the day in the regional capital. Among them was a 15-year-old boy.
Damage
In addition, private homes, apartment buildings, a warehouse, and passenger vehicles were damaged.
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