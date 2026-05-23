Seven people have been injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region

Today, May 23, 2026, the Russian military struck settlements in the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, and drones, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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As reported, as of 5:30 p.m., seven people have been reported to have been affected by the consequences of the Russian aggression.

Injured as a result of Russian attacks

It is reported that one person was injured as a result of artillery shelling in Kherson.

Six more civilians were injured in drone attacks in Kherson, Pryozerne, and Ukrainka.

Damage

In addition, private homes, apartment buildings, farm buildings, school facilities, and trucks and passenger vehicles were damaged.

Read more: One person has been killed and 10 injured, including teenager, as result of Russian attacks on Kherson