Seven people have been injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region
Today, May 23, 2026, the Russian military struck settlements in the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, and drones, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
As reported, as of 5:30 p.m., seven people have been reported to have been affected by the consequences of the Russian aggression.
Injured as a result of Russian attacks
- It is reported that one person was injured as a result of artillery shelling in Kherson.
- Six more civilians were injured in drone attacks in Kherson, Pryozerne, and Ukrainka.
Damage
In addition, private homes, apartment buildings, farm buildings, school facilities, and trucks and passenger vehicles were damaged.
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